Weekly crime report - Aug. 23 edition

Aug. 15

• Ryan Christopher Freeman, 34, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.

Aug. 17

• Michael Robert Flynn, 59, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Flynn was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Aug. 18

• Christopher Allen Waln, 22, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Aug. 19

• Zachary Arthur Billman, 28, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Billman was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 107 calls for service this past week.