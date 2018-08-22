Level III sex offender moves to Wadena

Convicted sexual and predatory offenders have always been released to live in our communities and law enforcement has the ability to register and track these offenders after their release from correctional facilities. Local law enforcement currently tracks and monitors the activities of approximately 66 registered sex offenders in Wadena County.

These offenders are required to maintain their registration with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and their residency and personal data also remains on file with local law enforcement agencies for monitoring purposes.

Sheriff Michael Carr has maintained a stringent program of monitoring all registered sex offenders in Wadena County and checks to determine their current residency status. Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd has also been aggressive in prosecution of sex offenders failing to register change of address or living status with the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension as required by law. The purpose of the Community Notification is not to increase fear within our community, but to furnish information to enhance public safety and awareness.

All Level Three Sex Offenders are considered public information and are posted on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website listing the names, addresses, and the number of offenders within each county in Minnesota.

The Wadena Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff's Office will have copies of the public information sheet for Level three offenders residing in the Wadena County area.