Weekly crime report - Aug. 16 edition

• Mark Alan Flowers, 63, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Flowers was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Aug. 9

• Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw, 28, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Shaw was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Dora Lynn Robinson, 51, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.

Aug. 10

• Penny Jean Spear, 54, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for failure to obey a semaphore.

Aug. 11

• Patrick James Neurer, Jr., 33, of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

• Steven Douglas Flowers, 61, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Flowers was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 97 calls for service this past week.