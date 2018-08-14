Police asking for help in hit and run

The female victim had been struck by the ATV in Section 27 of Thomastown Township. The female's boyfriend had stopped the driver of the ATV to speak with him about speeding on the gravel road. When the female approached, near the front of the ATV, the driver gunned the throttle, hitting the female in the shin area on her right leg knocking her to the ground and fled from the scene north bound on 261st Ave. The ATV/driver we believe entered the City of Staples on 12th St. NE.

The ATV was described by witnesses as a racing style four wheeler, loud exhaust, white with red fenders in color. The male driver suspect is described as white, 25-30 years of age, brown hair with a goatee.

The female victim was transported by Staples Ambulance to Lakewood Health System with minor injuries.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Staples Police Department and Staples Ambulance. If you have any information on the suspect driver, we ask that you call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 631-7600.