Wadena Police Department: Weekly crime report - Aug. 9 edition
July 30
• Clinton Hugh Carter, 47, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
• Tuesday Lynn Weekley, 32, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Weekley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Adam Joseph Sanders, 30, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Sanders was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
July 31
• Douglas James Robinson, Jr., 49, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Robinson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Jeffery Mark Gay, 58, of Golden Valley, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.
Aug. 1
• Steven Lance Rock, 51, of Minneapolis was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants. Rock was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Aug. 2
• Mason Allen Perry, 20, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.
• Marchello Lemc Roland, 36, of Wadena, was arrested for interfering with a 911 call and domestic assault. Roland was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Aug. 3
• Sarah Danielle Davis, 34, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Davis was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Aug. 5
• Adam Dean Bunte, 27, of Pillager, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.
The Wadena Police Department answered 139 calls for service this past week.