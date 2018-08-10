• Adam Joseph Sanders, 30, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Sanders was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

July 31

• Douglas James Robinson, Jr., 49, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Robinson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Jeffery Mark Gay, 58, of Golden Valley, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

Aug. 1

• Steven Lance Rock, 51, of Minneapolis was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants. Rock was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Aug. 2

• Mason Allen Perry, 20, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

• Marchello Lemc Roland, 36, of Wadena, was arrested for interfering with a 911 call and domestic assault. Roland was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Aug. 3

• Sarah Danielle Davis, 34, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Davis was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Aug. 5

• Adam Dean Bunte, 27, of Pillager, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

The Wadena Police Department answered 139 calls for service this past week.