    Wadena Police Department: Weekly crime report - Aug. 9 edition

    By none on Aug 10, 2018 at 9:57 a.m.

    July 30

    • Clinton Hugh Carter, 47, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

    • Tuesday Lynn Weekley, 32, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Weekley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Adam Joseph Sanders, 30, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Sanders was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    July 31

    • Douglas James Robinson, Jr., 49, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Robinson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Jeffery Mark Gay, 58, of Golden Valley, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    Aug. 1

    • Steven Lance Rock, 51, of Minneapolis was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants. Rock was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Aug. 2

    • Mason Allen Perry, 20, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

    • Marchello Lemc Roland, 36, of Wadena, was arrested for interfering with a 911 call and domestic assault. Roland was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Aug. 3

    • Sarah Danielle Davis, 34, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Davis was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Aug. 5

    • Adam Dean Bunte, 27, of Pillager, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 139 calls for service this past week.

