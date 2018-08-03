Weekly crime report - Aug. 2 edition

July 26

• Joseph Earl Pugsley, 37, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault and violating his conditions of release. Pugsley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Michael Wayne Peters, 42, of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Peters was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Jonas Glenn Stumbo, 28, of Wadena, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Stumbo was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

July 28

• Troy Adam Bast, 46, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

July 29

• Jeremy Michael Launderville, 20, of Verndale, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.

• Alexis Paige Hogrefe, 19, of Verndale, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

The Wadena Police Department answered 96 calls for service this past week.