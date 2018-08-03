Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Weekly crime report - Aug. 2 edition

    By none Today at 9:06 a.m.

    July 24

    • Thomas Allan Anderson, 66, of Henning was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

    • Marc Antony Rykowski, 22, of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Rykowski was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    July 26

    • Joseph Earl Pugsley, 37, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault and violating his conditions of release. Pugsley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Michael Wayne Peters, 42, of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Peters was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Jonas Glenn Stumbo, 28, of Wadena, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Stumbo was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    July 28

    • Troy Adam Bast, 46, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

    July 29

    • Jeremy Michael Launderville, 20, of Verndale, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.

    • Alexis Paige Hogrefe, 19, of Verndale, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 96 calls for service this past week.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsWadena Police Departmentcrime report
    Advertisement
    randomness