Weekly crime report - Aug. 2 edition
July 24
• Thomas Allan Anderson, 66, of Henning was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
• Marc Antony Rykowski, 22, of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Rykowski was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
July 26
• Joseph Earl Pugsley, 37, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault and violating his conditions of release. Pugsley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Michael Wayne Peters, 42, of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Peters was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Jonas Glenn Stumbo, 28, of Wadena, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Stumbo was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
July 28
• Troy Adam Bast, 46, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.
July 29
• Jeremy Michael Launderville, 20, of Verndale, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.
• Alexis Paige Hogrefe, 19, of Verndale, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
The Wadena Police Department answered 96 calls for service this past week.