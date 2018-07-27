Weekly crime report - July 26 edition

July 18

• Jonas Glenn Stumbo, 28, of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.

• Christopher Lee Gilmer, 34, of Perham, was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant. Gilmer was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

July 21

• Eric Dale Waln, 23, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Waln was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 94 calls for service this past week.