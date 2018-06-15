Search
    Weekly crime report - June 14 edition

    May 23

    • The Wadena Police Department signed a complaint on, Clinton Albert Gorden, 56, of Wadena, for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

    May 29

    • David Leroy Henrichs, 61, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Henrichs was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    May 30

    • Eugene Francis Schwab Sr., 50, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault and obstructing legal process. Schwab was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    June 1

    • Joshua Adam Barnes, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order. Barnes was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Duane Reginald Bostic II, 26, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Bostic was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    June 5

    • Eugene Francis Schwab Sr., 50, of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Schwab was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    June 7

    • Dacotah James Robinson, 25, of Fargo, ND, was arrested for 2nd degree DWI. Robinson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    June 9

    • Joshua Aron Bounds, 18, of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for under 21 drinking & driving.

    • Roger Grimes III, 20, of Staples, was issued a citation for underage alcohol consumption.

    • Dustin John Huotari, 20, of Browerville, was issued a citation for underage alcohol consumption.

    • Lorenzo Staten, 62, of Wadena, was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order. Staten was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    June 10

    • Eugene Francis Schwab Sr., 50, of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Schwab was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Kenneth Joe VanHouten, 67, of Wadena, was issued a citation for violating the city's dog at large ordinance.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 222 calls for service the past two weeks.

