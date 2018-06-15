Weekly crime report - June 14 edition

May 29

• David Leroy Henrichs, 61, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Henrichs was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

May 30

• Eugene Francis Schwab Sr., 50, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault and obstructing legal process. Schwab was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

June 1

• Joshua Adam Barnes, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order. Barnes was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Duane Reginald Bostic II, 26, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Bostic was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

June 5

• Eugene Francis Schwab Sr., 50, of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Schwab was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

June 7

• Dacotah James Robinson, 25, of Fargo, ND, was arrested for 2nd degree DWI. Robinson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

June 9

• Joshua Aron Bounds, 18, of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for under 21 drinking & driving.

• Roger Grimes III, 20, of Staples, was issued a citation for underage alcohol consumption.

• Dustin John Huotari, 20, of Browerville, was issued a citation for underage alcohol consumption.

• Lorenzo Staten, 62, of Wadena, was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order. Staten was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

June 10

• Eugene Francis Schwab Sr., 50, of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Schwab was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Kenneth Joe VanHouten, 67, of Wadena, was issued a citation for violating the city's dog at large ordinance.

The Wadena Police Department answered 222 calls for service the past two weeks.