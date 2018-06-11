Family identifies body found in Henning

In the release sent out by the family, they say that Bolgrean was an Army graduate who struggled with drug addiction.

Authorities haven't confirmed the cause of death.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the body was found at 12:29 p.m. on Friday near the Canadian Pacific Railroad Tracks.

His body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey, Minn., for an autopsy.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects.