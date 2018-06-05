Weekly crime report - May 31 edition
May 21
• Anthony William Adam, 18, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
• Bobby James Dunkley, 26, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his parole. Dunkley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Kelly Lee Lodahl, 39, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
• Shawn Michael Coon, 47, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
May 22
• Gregory Duane Hanson, 59, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no seatbelt.
May 24
• Duane Martin Pearson, II, 38, of Wadena, was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order. Pearson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
May 26
• Daniel Jeffrey Wagner, 19, of Eden Prairie, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.
• Lorenzo Staten, 62, of Wadena, was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order. Staten was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• May 27
• Kelly Lee Lodahl, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Lodahl was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Shawn Michael Coon 47 of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
The Wadena Police Department answered 118 calls for service this past week.