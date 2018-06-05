Search
    Weekly crime report - May 31 edition

    By none Today at 8:43 a.m.

    May 21

    • Anthony William Adam, 18, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

    • Bobby James Dunkley, 26, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his parole. Dunkley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Kelly Lee Lodahl, 39, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

    • Shawn Michael Coon, 47, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

    May 22

    • Gregory Duane Hanson, 59, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no seatbelt.

    May 24

    • Duane Martin Pearson, II, 38, of Wadena, was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order. Pearson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    May 26

    • Daniel Jeffrey Wagner, 19, of Eden Prairie, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    • Lorenzo Staten, 62, of Wadena, was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order. Staten was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • May 27

    • Kelly Lee Lodahl, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Lodahl was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Shawn Michael Coon 47 of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 118 calls for service this past week.

