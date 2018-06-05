Weekly crime report - May 31 edition

• Bobby James Dunkley, 26, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his parole. Dunkley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Kelly Lee Lodahl, 39, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Shawn Michael Coon, 47, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

May 22

• Gregory Duane Hanson, 59, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no seatbelt.

May 24

• Duane Martin Pearson, II, 38, of Wadena, was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order. Pearson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

May 26

• Daniel Jeffrey Wagner, 19, of Eden Prairie, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

• Lorenzo Staten, 62, of Wadena, was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order. Staten was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• May 27

• Kelly Lee Lodahl, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Lodahl was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Shawn Michael Coon 47 of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

The Wadena Police Department answered 118 calls for service this past week.