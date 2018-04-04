Sixteen suspects were arrested in one day alone, according to Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes.

He issued a news release Monday, April 2, stating that investigators focused their investigation on people who sold or distributed meth and prescription drugs.

Agents, including some from the FBI, identified numerous drug traffickers in the Hubbard County area and seized large amounts of meth, prescription opiates, butane hash oil, high grade marijuana, firearms and proceeds from drug sales, according to the news release.

The investigations, largely performed within the last six months, reached their conclusion March 28, ultimately leading to the arrest of 29 suspects for various felony-level offenses involving the sale and possession of illegal drugs. Many of the suspects had prior records. Those arrested ranged in age from 26 to 69 and were from Park Rapids, Akeley, Nevis and Menahga.

One of the suspects, Lance Schoeberl, 49, of Park Rapids, had been convicted for selling meth two times previously in 2011 and 2013. His wife, Jacqueline, who was also arrested, also had a prior meth possession conviction.

Another Park Rapids man, Mark Lepper, 59, had meth and $1,480 in his shirt pocket when he was arrested. Another person arrested was Tim Boxell, 63, of Menagha, who sold nine morphine pills to a confidential informant who played a role in most of the drug busts.

Among the other pills confiscated in the arrests were Vicodin, Percocet, Adderall and Oxycodone.

The drug bust was a collaborative effort between the sheriff's office, Park Rapids Police, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Headwaters Safe Trails FBI Task Force, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Border Patrol, FBI and West Central Drug Task Force.

The cases will be prosecuted by the Hubbard County Attorney's Office.