Weekly crime report - March 29 edition

March 13

• Mark Allen Moe, 50, of Wadena, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 14

• Rebecca Lynn Mount, 38, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

March 15

• Bryan Joseph Hartman, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Hartman was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Dylan David Winkler, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for littering.

March 16

• John Joseph Gordon, 64, of Mahnomen, was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct. Gordon was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Shawn Michael Coon, 47, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Kelly Lee Lodahl, 39, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

March 17

• Randy Michael Johnston, 37, of Sebeka, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Johnston was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Kayleen Renee Schmitz, 49, of Wadena, was issued a citation for violating the city's dog ordinance.

March 18

• Anthony William Adam, 18, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

March 22

• Anthony Michael Donelli, 42, of Piqua, Ohio, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

March 23

• Thomas Lee Allen Bricker, 37, of Wadena, was issued a citation for driving after revocation.

March 24

• Kelly Christine Felix, 32, of New York Mills, was stopped and issued a citation for texting while driving.

March 25

• Tabitha Lynn Olson, 32, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Olson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department signed a complaint on, Jordan Bradley Casper 18 of Wadena, for possession of controlled substances in the 3rd and 5th degree.

The Wadena Police Department answered 203 calls for service the past two weeks.