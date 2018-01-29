Students awoke to safety alert phone calls before 6 a.m. Monday.

The U said they’ve closed the rec center and roads near the Graduate Hotel, formerly the Commons Hotel, on the East Bank Minneapolis campus. They’re asking people to stay away from those areas.

University police chief Matt Clark said police have been talking with a person in a hotel room with two other people.

“We’re discussing some more options with the individual, hoping to resolve it fairly quickly,” he said.

He wasn’t aware of any injuries.

SWAT officers with the Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park police departments are assisting, Clark said.