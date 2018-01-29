University of Minnesota declares 'public safety emergency' after man holes himself, two others up in hotel room
The University of Minnesota rec center and nearby roads are closed Monday morning for what the U is calling a “public safety emergency.”
Students awoke to safety alert phone calls before 6 a.m. Monday.
The U said they’ve closed the rec center and roads near the Graduate Hotel, formerly the Commons Hotel, on the East Bank Minneapolis campus. They’re asking people to stay away from those areas.
University police chief Matt Clark said police have been talking with a person in a hotel room with two other people.
“We’re discussing some more options with the individual, hoping to resolve it fairly quickly,” he said.
He wasn’t aware of any injuries.
SWAT officers with the Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park police departments are assisting, Clark said.