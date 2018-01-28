Search
    Weekly crime report - Jan. 25 edition

    By none Today at 9:06 a.m.

    Jan. 8

    • Jeremiah Andrew Kehn, 18, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver's license.

    • Kristina Marie Campbell, 35, of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant and possession of a 5th degree controlled substance. Campbell was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Jan. 10

    • Stephen Anthony Adams, 22, of Moorhead, was stopped and arrested on a Scott County warrant. Adams was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Jan. 12

    • Tyler Clark Meech, 24, of Wadena, was issued a citation for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

    • Jeremiah Andrew Kehn, 18, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver's license.

    • Nargie Liz Garcia-Gonzalez 24 of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver's license.

    Jan. 13

    • Seth Daniel Zins, 20, of Sebeka, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    Jan. 16

    • Nicole Diane Peterson, 39, of Menahga, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation and shoplifting.

    • Curtis Jason Phipps, 40, of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant out of Wright County. Phipps was also issued a citation for falsely reporting a crime. Phipps was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Jan. 18

    • Bill J. Rude, 55, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his parole. Rude was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Colby Thomas Knudson, 22, of Wadena, was arrested on a Clay County warrant. Knudson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Jeffery Wade Randall, 40, of Wadena, was stopped for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. A complaint will be issued for the violation.

    Jan. 19

    • Glenn Alan Johnson, 43, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his parole. Johnson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Jan. 20

    • Aaron Todd Rudquist, 19, of Menahga, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

    • Cole Michael Orthaus, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

    • Adam Joseph Dykhoff, 19, of Ottertail, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 208 calls for service the past two weeks.

