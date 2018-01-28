Weekly crime report - Jan. 25 edition

• Kristina Marie Campbell, 35, of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant and possession of a 5th degree controlled substance. Campbell was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jan. 10

• Stephen Anthony Adams, 22, of Moorhead, was stopped and arrested on a Scott County warrant. Adams was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jan. 12

• Tyler Clark Meech, 24, of Wadena, was issued a citation for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

• Jeremiah Andrew Kehn, 18, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver's license.

• Nargie Liz Garcia-Gonzalez 24 of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver's license.

Jan. 13

• Seth Daniel Zins, 20, of Sebeka, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

Jan. 16

• Nicole Diane Peterson, 39, of Menahga, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation and shoplifting.

• Curtis Jason Phipps, 40, of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant out of Wright County. Phipps was also issued a citation for falsely reporting a crime. Phipps was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jan. 18

• Bill J. Rude, 55, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his parole. Rude was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Colby Thomas Knudson, 22, of Wadena, was arrested on a Clay County warrant. Knudson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Jeffery Wade Randall, 40, of Wadena, was stopped for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. A complaint will be issued for the violation.

Jan. 19

• Glenn Alan Johnson, 43, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his parole. Johnson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jan. 20

• Aaron Todd Rudquist, 19, of Menahga, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

• Cole Michael Orthaus, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

• Adam Joseph Dykhoff, 19, of Ottertail, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

The Wadena Police Department answered 208 calls for service the past two weeks.