Felony case in OT County leads to Wadena woman's conviction
A felony drug case dating back to Sept. 15, 2016, in Fergus Falls, resulted in a conviction and later sentencing on Jan. 11, 2018, for JoyDell Ann Nealis, 25, of Wadena.
She was sentenced to 15 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, southwest of the Twin Cities.
This was an amended court decision, according to Otter Tail County Court Administration. Fee totals for the defendant were listed at $360.
The original charge was for a fifth degree drug felony.