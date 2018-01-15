Police Scanner - Jan. 11 Edition

• A driver hit a dog on Juniper Ave. NW in Wadena. The animal was described as a type of chocolate lab. There was slight damage to the bumper spoiler area on the driver's vehicle. A search for the dog was carried out south of Four Boys Auto but the dog was not located. The owner of the dog later found it alive.

Dec. 29

• A mother requested a welfare check on her daughter after a friend reported the daughter had no heat inside her house and was using an electric blanket with no heat to stay warm.

Dec. 30

• A 911 hangup call brought police to a residence on South Jefferson where an officer spoke to a man who refused to give his name. He admitted to making the call but said everything was fine, closed the door and refused to open it again.

• A complainant asked to speak with an officer after his girlfriend changed the locks on his house so he could not get inside.

• During a property watch check a deputy found tracks leading up to the door of a residence. After following the tracks the deputy found was a card from a heating and air conditioning business and the residence secured.

Dec. 31

• After a driver fell asleep at the wheel and went into a ditch he called the Sheriff's Office to report his accident. The vehicle was not driveable.

• The Sheriff's Office was asked to assist in locating a missing female. She was described as being 40-42 years old with dark hair and wearing a white sweater and dark jeans. The woman was located at her residence.

Jan. 1

• With a CO alarm going off inside a residence at 3:34 a.m., a gas company crew had to contact the Sheriff's Office to gain entrance. The resident was found asleep. The residence was checked and no problem was found.

Jan. 2

• Law enforcement was contacted when a man fell out of bed. The caller refused the help of First Responders and said did not need an ambulance. Requested help from an officer. The man was checked by an ambulance crew and found to be okay.

Jan. 3

• A caller informed the Sheriff's Office he believed an individual involved in a Moorhead (MN) incident was stalking him. The caller was taken to the emergency room for a psychological evaluation, The emergency room physician put a hold on him.

• A Kiosk located in the foyer between St. Ann's Church and Parish Center was robbed of an unknown amount of money. A wooden money lock box located on Kiosk was found open. An unknown amount of money was stolen.

• A complainant asked for police help in dealing with a neighbor who had a large flood light that shone toward her garage. The complainant said she could not see when driving into the garage, nor see when he backed out of the garage, due to the flood light.

Jan. 4

• A caller reported a safe and a folding knife were missing from her Wadena residence. The caller had nothing of value in the safe and valued the knife at $5. She told police she was not concerned about the theft but wanted the people she suspected of the crime to stay away from her residence.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.