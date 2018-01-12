Weekly crime report - Jan. 11 edition

Jan. 4

• Leon Oswald Wirre, 67, of New York Mills was issued a citation for passing on the right, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

• Anthony William Adam, 18, of Linwood, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Jan. 5

• Tina Louise Hurtig, 42, of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Hurtig was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 83 calls for service this past week.