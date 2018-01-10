3 dead cats leads to torture charges against Minn. man

According to the probable cause document filed against Eric Lawrence Bock, the Brainerd Police Department was advised Saturday of an animal cruelty complaint. The victim advised Brainerd officers that Bock killed her cat the previous night. Bock was currently in jail for a pending driving while intoxicated charge.

A police sergeant spoke with the victim, who stated she saw fresh blood spots and a blood trail leading up her sidewalk and into the house. She found more blood in the house and Bock's BB gun in the kitchen next to a can of tuna, the complaint stated. The victim asked a friend to go outside and follow the blood trail. Her friend found her cat, Tig, dead in the alley with a small hole in the right side of his head consistent with a BB. The victim stated she purchased Tig from Bengal Wild Breeders for $750.

Later that day, an officer was contacted and learned another cat was located and found frozen to the ground. This cat was also purchased for $750.

A third cat was found by the victim and police suspected Bock had killed that cat as well. The sergeant spoke with two of the victim's friends, who showed him where the dead cat was located with a head injury and frozen in the snow. Injuries appeared consistent with injuries of the first two cats found dead. The third cat was a rescue from Heartland Animal Rescue Team.

Officers learned Bock contacted the victim while in the jail and asked her to tell law enforcement someone else had killed her cats since it was a felony, the complaint stated.

Bock appeared Tuesday in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd, where he was charged in front of Judge Earl Maus. Bock’s next court appearance will be Friday.