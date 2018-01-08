Police Scanner - Jan. 4 Edition
Dec. 22
• A scam attempt on a vulnerable adult was reported to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.
• At 10:33 p.m. complainant reported a dark-colored pickup was in the ditch and partially blocking his driveway. He said the person in the driver's seat was asleep or passed out. Two deputies responded. A DWI citation was given.
Dec. 23
• A man was told he needed to go to the hospital for an emotional breakdown.
Dec. 25
• Crow Wing County requested a welfare check on a man who was threatening to kill his family in their car while enroute to Aldrich. The car later turned around and returned to Crow Wing County.
Dec. 27
• A caller requested a welfare check on her teenage daughter based on text messages and instagram posts.
• A complainant reported a red Honda tried to run their vehicle off the road.
• A daughter alleged her mother attacked her while she was in the bathroom.
The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.