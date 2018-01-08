Search
    Police Scanner - Jan. 4 Edition

    By none Today at 10:38 a.m.

    Dec. 22

    • A scam attempt on a vulnerable adult was reported to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

    • At 10:33 p.m. complainant reported a dark-colored pickup was in the ditch and partially blocking his driveway. He said the person in the driver's seat was asleep or passed out. Two deputies responded. A DWI citation was given.

    Dec. 23

    • A man was told he needed to go to the hospital for an emotional breakdown.

    Dec. 25

    • Crow Wing County requested a welfare check on a man who was threatening to kill his family in their car while enroute to Aldrich. The car later turned around and returned to Crow Wing County.

    Dec. 27

    • A caller requested a welfare check on her teenage daughter based on text messages and instagram posts.

    • A complainant reported a red Honda tried to run their vehicle off the road.

    • A daughter alleged her mother attacked her while she was in the bathroom.

    The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.

