Police Scanner - Jan. 4 Edition

Dec. 23

• A man was told he needed to go to the hospital for an emotional breakdown.

Dec. 25

• Crow Wing County requested a welfare check on a man who was threatening to kill his family in their car while enroute to Aldrich. The car later turned around and returned to Crow Wing County.

Dec. 27

• A caller requested a welfare check on her teenage daughter based on text messages and instagram posts.

• A complainant reported a red Honda tried to run their vehicle off the road.

• A daughter alleged her mother attacked her while she was in the bathroom.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.