Police Scanner - Dec. 28 Edition

• A Wadena County deputy assisted the Staples Police Department with handling a gas leak. The owner of the vehicle was notified and absorbent was used.

Dec. 16

• A complaint was made about an argument between a mother and her son. The argument was about the mother using her husband's credit card.

• A school bus driver from Menahga protested about vehicles occupying a drop-off and pickup zone at 600 Colfax Ave. in Wadena. A check of the area did not locate any signs indicating the area was for buses only.

• Snow and water were used to put out a vehicle fire. The complainant wanted someone to check it for her and called the police. She was advised to leave it parked. Earlier in the week, the woman had hit a deer with the car which had caused front-end damage.

Dec. 17

• A caller had her suspicions when she contacted police about a bicycle parked in an alley behind her home. The bike had a bag with some suspicious items attached to it. An officer found the bag contained pop and snacks.

Dec. 19

• A welfare check was requested on an elderly lady after a neighbor noticed her car had not been moved and there were no lights on inside the house. A deputy checked and found the lady healthy and alert.

Dec. 20

• A deputy stopped a truck for an issue with wiring. Each time the driver pressed the brakes the lights would flash back and forth. The driver said the truck belonged to her son and she would have him look at it.

• Realizing his back license plate was missing en route from his residence and Essentia Health, a driver told a deputy he was concerned about someone finding the plate and using it to commit a crime. The incident was placed on file with the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

Dec. 21

• A deputy witnessed a vehicle go off the highway and recorded the incident on his squad car's dash-cam. The driver was unhurt.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.