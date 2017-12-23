Police Scanner - Dec. 21 Edition

Dec. 8

• A man being threatened on social media told law enforcement he gave a woman $100 and was now being blackmailed for $500 or she was threatening to post materials on Youtube and Facebook.

• A caller who was sitting in her car told the sheriff's office that she believed someone was in her garage. The house was searched but no intruder was found.

• A man who wanted to report a prior theft complaint was told the matter was civil and had already been reported twice. The man sounded highly intoxicated and called 11 more times between 11:27 p.m. and 1:46 a.m.

Dec. 9

• Law enforcement was brought in when the previous owner of a vehicle showed up at a Menahga residence and tried to tow it away.

• A complainant alleged a roommate assaulted him. The complainant was locked out of the house when the officer arrived. The officer assisted him in moving some items out while waiting for his parents to arrive.

Dec. 10

• An ambulance was called when a male shot himself in the foot with a handgun while it was being cleaned.

Dec. 11

• Suspicions were aroused when a person was seen walking around outside with a shovel. The suspect informed a police officer she was out shoveling snow and was in a bad mood because a neighbor was being loud while she was trying to sleep.

• The occupant of an apartment on Third Street SW heard someone run down the stairs yelling "stop."

• Two different parties living on Cedar Avenue informed police it was possible someone had been in their homes. Neither found anything to be missing.

Dec. 12

• A man found a deer dead at the end of his driveway and called the sheriff's office asking for a possession tag.

• A caller reported someone wrote a death threat in the snow on his driveway. Photos were taken.

• A caller reported a woman in a white and blue jacket and blue jeans across the street from her residence. She thought it was strange and asked an officer to check on the woman.

• A person was reported to be spotlighting deer penned at the zoo at Sunnybrook Park.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.