    Weekly crime report - Dec. 21 edition

    Dec. 11

    • Alex Lee Swanson, 20, of Dent, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    • Robert Mikel Smith, 26, of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

    Dec. 14

    • Wadena Officers assisted the Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department in the recovery of a stolen vehicle on the 1400th block of 7th St. SE.

    • Jason Daniel Schultz, 29, of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

    Dec. 15

    • Edward Young Jr., 33, of Wadena, was issued a citation under the barking dog ordinance.

    Dec. 16

    • Cassandra Leigh O'Brien, 32, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

    Dec. 17

    • Brooke Nicole Ament, 25, of Wadena, was issued a citation for failing to yield, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 110 calls for service this past week.

