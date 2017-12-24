Weekly crime report - Dec. 21 edition

Dec. 14

• Wadena Officers assisted the Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department in the recovery of a stolen vehicle on the 1400th block of 7th St. SE.

• Jason Daniel Schultz, 29, of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Dec. 15

• Edward Young Jr., 33, of Wadena, was issued a citation under the barking dog ordinance.

Dec. 16

• Cassandra Leigh O'Brien, 32, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Dec. 17

• Brooke Nicole Ament, 25, of Wadena, was issued a citation for failing to yield, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

The Wadena Police Department answered 110 calls for service this past week.