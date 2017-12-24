Weekly crime report - Dec. 21 edition
Dec. 11
• Alex Lee Swanson, 20, of Dent, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.
• Robert Mikel Smith, 26, of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
Dec. 14
• Wadena Officers assisted the Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department in the recovery of a stolen vehicle on the 1400th block of 7th St. SE.
• Jason Daniel Schultz, 29, of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.
Dec. 15
• Edward Young Jr., 33, of Wadena, was issued a citation under the barking dog ordinance.
Dec. 16
• Cassandra Leigh O'Brien, 32, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Dec. 17
• Brooke Nicole Ament, 25, of Wadena, was issued a citation for failing to yield, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.
The Wadena Police Department answered 110 calls for service this past week.