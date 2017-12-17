Weekly crime report - Dec. 14 edition

Dec. 5

• Justin Jeffrey Holland, 24, of Wadena, was issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Dec. 7

• Christopher Michael Maloney, 45, of Wadena, was arrested on a Todd County warrant. Maloney was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Officers received a call of a loud party in an apartment complex. Kiana Marie Sickels, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for unnecessary noises.

Dec. 8

• Alex Kirt Cabato Arenkiel, 20, of Verndale, was issued a citation for a school bus stop arm violation.

• Chance Michael Wildey, 18, of Wadena, was arrested for obstructing legal process. Wildey was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Ivory Delano Amerson, 38, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

• Brindice Melony Amerson, 37, of Wadena, was issued a citation for no proof of vehicle insurance.

Dec. 9

• Edward John Lalone, 32, of Wadena, was issued a citation for providing a false name & DOB to an Officer.

• Brindice Melony Amerson, 37, of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.

• Ivory Delan Amerson, 38, of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.

• Lachele Monique Nordstrom, 25, of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.

Dec. 10

• Bridice Melony Amerson, 37, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of vehicle insurance.

• Cory Bruce Mcmanigle, 22, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

The Wadena Police Department answered 113 calls for service the past week.