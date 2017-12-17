Weekly crime report - Dec. 14 edition
Dec. 4
• Daniel Jay Kvamme, 56, of Hewitt, was stopped and issued a citation for an expired driver's license.
Dec. 5
• Justin Jeffrey Holland, 24, of Wadena, was issued a citation for driving after revocation.
Dec. 7
• Christopher Michael Maloney, 45, of Wadena, was arrested on a Todd County warrant. Maloney was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Officers received a call of a loud party in an apartment complex. Kiana Marie Sickels, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for unnecessary noises.
Dec. 8
• Alex Kirt Cabato Arenkiel, 20, of Verndale, was issued a citation for a school bus stop arm violation.
• Chance Michael Wildey, 18, of Wadena, was arrested for obstructing legal process. Wildey was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Ivory Delano Amerson, 38, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
• Brindice Melony Amerson, 37, of Wadena, was issued a citation for no proof of vehicle insurance.
Dec. 9
• Edward John Lalone, 32, of Wadena, was issued a citation for providing a false name & DOB to an Officer.
• Brindice Melony Amerson, 37, of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.
• Ivory Delan Amerson, 38, of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.
• Lachele Monique Nordstrom, 25, of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.
Dec. 10
• Bridice Melony Amerson, 37, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of vehicle insurance.
• Cory Bruce Mcmanigle, 22, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.
The Wadena Police Department answered 113 calls for service the past week.