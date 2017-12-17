Search
    Weekly crime report - Dec. 14 edition

    By none on Dec 17, 2017 at 1:10 p.m.

    Dec. 4

    • Daniel Jay Kvamme, 56, of Hewitt, was stopped and issued a citation for an expired driver's license.

    Dec. 5

    • Justin Jeffrey Holland, 24, of Wadena, was issued a citation for driving after revocation.

    Dec. 7

    • Christopher Michael Maloney, 45, of Wadena, was arrested on a Todd County warrant. Maloney was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Officers received a call of a loud party in an apartment complex. Kiana Marie Sickels, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for unnecessary noises.

    Dec. 8

    • Alex Kirt Cabato Arenkiel, 20, of Verndale, was issued a citation for a school bus stop arm violation.

    • Chance Michael Wildey, 18, of Wadena, was arrested for obstructing legal process. Wildey was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Ivory Delano Amerson, 38, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

    • Brindice Melony Amerson, 37, of Wadena, was issued a citation for no proof of vehicle insurance.

    Dec. 9

    • Edward John Lalone, 32, of Wadena, was issued a citation for providing a false name & DOB to an Officer.

    • Brindice Melony Amerson, 37, of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.

    • Ivory Delan Amerson, 38, of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.

    • Lachele Monique Nordstrom, 25, of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.

    Dec. 10

    • Bridice Melony Amerson, 37, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of vehicle insurance.

    • Cory Bruce Mcmanigle, 22, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 113 calls for service the past week.

