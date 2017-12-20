Police Scanner - Dec. 14 Edition

Dec. 1

• A customer drove away from a convenience store in Sebeka owing $28 for fuel. The vehicle was located at the Hub 71 restaurant. The owner of the car told a deputy he thought his passenger had paid for the fuel before returning to the store.

• A male 11 or 12 years old allegedly pulled a knife on a woman and her children before fleeing. The complainant felt the boy had suffered some kind of psychotic breakdown.

• Handling a report of an abandoned dog a deputy spoke with a man who claimed ownership. Another person also claimed ownership. They were told to settle the matter in civil court.

Dec. 2

• Police assisted a person who was having a bad day. After backing over a suitcase, the woman locked her keys in her car. The police unlocked the vehicle at no charge.

Dec. 3

• A deputy encountered four young men walking along Highway 10 en route from a train station to a funeral. As the deputy was getting their story a vehicle, which had been transporting guests to the funeral, pulled up and offered the young travelers a ride.

• The owner of a Siberian Husky reported the dog was hit the previous evening by an ATV. He told police he had the dog down at the University of Minnesota for treatment.

Dec. 4

• Law enforcement was notified when a caller noticed lights on in a home at 12:21 a.m. owned by a person who was being incarcerated. The caller told the police lights were on inside the house and a garage door was open. A search of the premises turned up no occupants and the house was secured by the Wadena Police Department.

Dec. 5

• A homeowner reported damage to her front door after being away from home for a couple days. The owner suspected someone had attempted to break in. An officer told the owner he did not find any damage to the door or the frame and suspected the door was expanding and retracting with changes in the weather.

Dec. 6

• A minor accident occurred when an ambulance backed into a squad car.

• A Wadena County deputy assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in arresting a man and a woman on controlled substance charges. The man had warrants out for his arrest. The woman was transported to the Wadena County jail.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.