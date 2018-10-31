Wadena woman seriously hurt when car swerves for deer

She was a passenger in a 1997 Geo Prizm that was northbound on Highway 29 near Otter Tail County Road 73 near Deer Creek when it veered for a deer and rolled into the west ditch, according to the State Patrol.

The driver, Travis Charles Simon, 38, of Wadena, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. No alcohol was involved.

The crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. in Compton Township on dry pavement. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and Deer Creek Rescue assisted at the scene.