A 65-year-old man from Ham Lake was flying alone when he crashed around 11:05 a.m., Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany said.

The pilot was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries, he said.

Two passersby driving north of the airport jumped a chain-link fence to help the man amid the burning wreckage, Podany said.

“We certainly may have had a different outcome if they hadn’t been there,” he said.

The plane was a 1955 T-28B Trojan, a vintage military aircraft.

Podany said the pilot had decades of flying experience.