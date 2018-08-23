Man seriously injured after crashing vintage plane in Twin Cities
BLAINE, Minn. -- A small vintage aircraft was engulfed in flames Thursday morning, Aug. 23, after crashing on the runway at the Anoka County-Blaine airport, authorities say.
A 65-year-old man from Ham Lake was flying alone when he crashed around 11:05 a.m., Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany said.
The pilot was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries, he said.
Two passersby driving north of the airport jumped a chain-link fence to help the man amid the burning wreckage, Podany said.
“We certainly may have had a different outcome if they hadn’t been there,” he said.
The plane was a 1955 T-28B Trojan, a vintage military aircraft.
Podany said the pilot had decades of flying experience.