57-year-old man struck, killed by train in Detroit Lakes

Emergency dispatchers received a report at about 12:15 a.m. Monday that a southbound Canadian Pacific Railway train had struck a pedestrian at a railroad crossing at Willow Street, according to a news release from the Detroit Lakes Police Department.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the emergency room of Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes, where he died. The victim’s last known address is Fergus Falls, police said.

Officers encountered the man earlier when a homeowner on Campbell Avenue in Detroit Lakes called to have the man removed from the residence, police said.

The man’s name was not released, and no other details were immediately available.