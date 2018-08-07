Medical emergency led driver off road south of Wadena
A report of a rollover brought a large response from area emergency personnel Monday at about 4:45 p.m.
The incident occured south of Wadena on Hwy 71, but turned out to be a medical situation, according to responders on the scene. The driver was southbound and went into the east ditch, traveling through nearly 80 yards of cattails according to Wadena Police Sgt. Brandon Pearson.
No drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident. The driver appeared to suffer from a medical condition, which led them off the road. The driver was not injured in the crash, but an ambulance was there to assist, according to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Responding to the scene were Wadena Police, Wadena County Sheriff's officers, State Patrol and Tri-County Health Care responders.