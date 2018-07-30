Friday evening, law enforcement officers in Wadena County were looking for a 2002 Chrysler Sebring that had been involved in a driving complaint in Wadena County.

A Wadena County sheriff's deputy located the suspect car and activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, according to the State Patrol. The Chrysler initially pulled over, then fled at a high rate of speed northbound on 125th Avenue east of Wadena in Wadena Township.

After failing to stop at a stop sign at 150th street, the Chrysler left the roadway, entered a field and crashed into several trees. Dilly, the driver of the Chrysler, suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt and the airbag in his car did not deploy. Alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol.

The deputy was not involved in the crash, which was reported on dry pavement at about about 9:15 p.m. Friday. The State Patrol was assisted by Wadena County deputies and City of Wadena police officers.

As of Monday morning, Dilly was listed in good condition, according to St. Cloud hospital staff.