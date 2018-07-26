Hwy 71 rear-end crash brings injuries
A truck rear ended another truck Saturday resulting in multiple injuries on Hwy 71 north of Wadena near 200th Street.
A 2018 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Justin P. Morgan of Oviedo Fla., slowed to make a turn into a driveway and was rear-ended by a 1998 Dodge Ram driven by Andrew J. Moll of Napoleon, Ohio just before 5 p.m. Saturday, July 21.
Both drivers received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Tri-County Hospital. Morgan's passenger Akshay Khona of Nashville, Tenn., was not injured. All were wearing seatbelts, and no alcohol was involved.