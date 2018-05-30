Woman ID'd in New York Mills human remains case

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office positively identified Meyer on May 25. Her remains were discovered May 20 by someone walking through a section of woods between the BNSF railroad tracks and West Centennial 84 Drive in New York Mills.

Meyer was last seen July 23, 2016, when she walked away from a treatment facility in New York Mills. She was later reported as a missing person. At that time, Meyer was 46 years old and resided in Fergus Falls.

There is no foul play suspected in Meyer's death, according to a report from the New York Mills Police Department.