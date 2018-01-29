One dead, two injured in crash near Crosby, Minn.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. at the Highway 6 intersection with Crow Wing County Road 11 in Perry Lake Township, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

The victim, Brenda Elaine Magnuson, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Cole Christopher Magnuson, 18, Minneapolis. According to the state patrol, Cole Magnuson was driving east on County Road 11, failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 6 and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Dekele Demitri Gurley, 24, Crosby.

Brenda Magnuson was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger in Cole Magnuson's vehicle, Samuel Peter Jorgenson, 15, Minneapolis, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. A third passenger in Cole Magnuson's vehicle, Thyra Lenea Jorgenson, 12, Minneapolis, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

Gurley, Cole Magnuson and a fourth passenger in Cole Magnuson's vehicle, Colin Christopher Jorgenson, 50, Minneapolis, were not injured, the state patrol reported.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department and the Crosby Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.