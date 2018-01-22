Two teenagers injured in crash on Highway 29

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Caitlyn Irene Mcknight, 19, of Bertha was northbound on Highway 29 when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala she was operating sideswiped a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier operated by Aubreenna Kellee Seals, 18, of Wadena. Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and both were transported by ambulance to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.

The accident was reported at 11:09 p.m.

Both drivers were using seat belts and airbags were deployed in both vehicles. Mcknight had been consuming alcohol. Seals had not been consuming alcohol.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and the Wadena Police Department also answered the call for assistance.

The condition of the highway was dry.