Medical condition led to Ameriprise crash

The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Dec. 20, and the occupants of the vehicle were identified as JoyDell Nealis, 25, of Wadena, the driver, and Adam Sanders, 29, of Wadena, the passenger. The two occupants were tended to and transported by Tri-County Ambulance to Tri-County Healthcare with minor injuries.

Plautz said the police department has concluded their investigation, and drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. According to the police report on the crash, its believed Nealis suffered a seizure. The report states Nealis did not remember picking up her passenger just minutes before striking a stop sign, passing across lanes of traffic and striking the business.

"Reports on this incident have been submitted to the City Attorney's Office requesting charges on Nealis for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance," according to Plautz.

No bystanders or employees of Ameriprise were injured in the crash. Michael Craig, senior financial planner at Ameriprise, said the business is continuing work as usual, minus the front reception area and window overlooking Jefferson Street.

"We are surprised at how quickly it came together," Craig said of getting the business operational. "We thought we'd have to relocate."

When the crash occurred, Craig described it sounding like a bomb going off. Indents in the sheetrock show the amount of debris that was launched across the room on impact.

"That was such a shocking event," Craig said.

But instead of relocating, business continued as usual the day after the crash occurred. The front window is framed, sheeted and insulated while insurance work is completed.

Other than a banged up reception area, Craig assures customers that all client data remains secure and they are able to continue to serve the needs of clients in this time as they did before.

"Nothing has missed a beat," Craig said.

Craig believes it could be at least a couple months before work to rebuild the front would begin. In the meantime, the front and rear entrances remain open for business. He does not expect any major changes to the front reception area, and he's very thankful no one was more seriously injured in the crash.