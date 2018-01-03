Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Medical condition led to Ameriprise crash

    By Michael Johnson Today at 10:40 a.m.
    A Chevrolet Trailblazer crashed into the front of Ameriprise Financial Dec. 20 in Wadena. Becky Wedde/Pioneer Journal1 / 3
    The interior of Ameriprise Financial in Wadena sustained damage after a vehicle crashed through the front Dec. 20. Staff say business continues as usual outside of the inconvenience of a destroyed reception area. Michael Johnson/Wadena Pioneer Journal2 / 3
    A temporary plywood patch covers the front of Ameriprise Financial in Wadena after a vehicle crashed through it Dec. 20. Michael Johnson/Wadena Pioneer Journal3 / 3

    A medical condition appears to be what caused a Wadena woman to lose control of her vehicle, which crashed through the front of Ameriprise Financial on main street in Wadena Dec. 20, according to Wadena Police Chief Naomi Plautz.

    The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Dec. 20, and the occupants of the vehicle were identified as JoyDell Nealis, 25, of Wadena, the driver, and Adam Sanders, 29, of Wadena, the passenger. The two occupants were tended to and transported by Tri-County Ambulance to Tri-County Healthcare with minor injuries.

    Plautz said the police department has concluded their investigation, and drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. According to the police report on the crash, its believed Nealis suffered a seizure. The report states Nealis did not remember picking up her passenger just minutes before striking a stop sign, passing across lanes of traffic and striking the business.

    "Reports on this incident have been submitted to the City Attorney's Office requesting charges on Nealis for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance," according to Plautz.

    No bystanders or employees of Ameriprise were injured in the crash. Michael Craig, senior financial planner at Ameriprise, said the business is continuing work as usual, minus the front reception area and window overlooking Jefferson Street.

    "We are surprised at how quickly it came together," Craig said of getting the business operational. "We thought we'd have to relocate."

    When the crash occurred, Craig described it sounding like a bomb going off. Indents in the sheetrock show the amount of debris that was launched across the room on impact.

    "That was such a shocking event," Craig said.

    But instead of relocating, business continued as usual the day after the crash occurred. The front window is framed, sheeted and insulated while insurance work is completed.

    Other than a banged up reception area, Craig assures customers that all client data remains secure and they are able to continue to serve the needs of clients in this time as they did before.

    "Nothing has missed a beat," Craig said.

    Craig believes it could be at least a couple months before work to rebuild the front would begin. In the meantime, the front and rear entrances remain open for business. He does not expect any major changes to the front reception area, and he's very thankful no one was more seriously injured in the crash.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsAmeriprise Financial
    Michael Johnson

    Johnson is a graduate of Verndale Public School. He earned his associate's degree from Central Lakes College with an emphasis in English and natural resources. He earned his bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated cum laude in 2008. While there, he double-majored in English and Print Journalism. He's reported for The Advocate, student newspaper of MSUM; The Barnesville Record Review in Barnesville, Minn.; Clay County Historical Society in Moorhead, Minn.; Gillette News Record in Gillette Wyo.; Underwood News in Underwood, N.D.; and The Leader-News in Washburn, N.D. and the Brainerd Dispatch in Brainerd, Minn. Johnson has worked as a reporter for the Pioneer Journal and Perham Focus since Nov. 2017.

    michael.johnson@brainerddispatch.com
    (218) 640-2312
    Advertisement
    randomness