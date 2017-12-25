3 escape Suburban after it plunges into lake on Christmas Eve
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Three people escaped a vehicle after it broke through the ice Sunday, Dec. 24, on Little Detroit Lake here.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office said the occupants of a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban escaped by breaking and exiting the driver’s side window after the vehicle fell into ice covering approximately 11 feet of water.
The incident was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Suburban was moving on a previously traveled area of the lake at the time it broke through the ice.
Firefighters and police officers from Detroit Lakes also responded to the call.
The Sheriff’s Office, in a news release Monday, said ice conditions may change on lakes daily and caution should be used when going on ice.
No other details were immediately available.