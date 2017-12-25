Search
    3 escape Suburban after it plunges into lake on Christmas Eve

    By Steve Wagner Today at 1:04 p.m.
    DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Three people escaped a vehicle after it broke through the ice Sunday, Dec. 24, on Little Detroit Lake here.

    The Becker County Sheriff’s Office said the occupants of a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban escaped by breaking and exiting the driver’s side window after the vehicle fell into ice covering approximately 11 feet of water.

    The incident was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday to the Sheriff’s Office.

    The Suburban was moving on a previously traveled area of the lake at the time it broke through the ice.

    Firefighters and police officers from Detroit Lakes also responded to the call.

    The Sheriff’s Office, in a news release Monday, said ice conditions may change on lakes daily and caution should be used when going on ice.

    No other details were immediately available.

    Steve Wagner

    Steve Wagner is the director for Forum News Service, the premier regional news wire provider in the Upper Midwest. The Forum News Service offers content from award-winning newspapers within Forum Communications and distributes news, photos and video to subscribers in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana. Previously, Wagner served as editor at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald and Bemidji (Minn.) Pioneer, and worked in numerous reporter and editor roles at The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

    swagner@forumcomm.com
