"Minnesota communities have rolled out the blaze orange carpet to host these events that highlight the importance of hunting to the state's economy and outdoor tradition," said Craig Engwall, executive director of the Minnesota Deer Hunter's Association. "I wish success for our state's 500,000 deer hunters and our next governor as they carry on the tradition."

The annual event is coordinated by the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association in cooperation with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Explore Minnesota and a host community each year. It showcases Minnesota's time-honored tradition of deer hunting, deer hunting's positive economic impact on the state, and the outdoor recreation and travel opportunities the host community offers.

Each year the event also focuses on educating youth and new hunters about hunting, promoting safe hunting practices and celebrating hunting in Minnesota. The event began in 2003 and is conducted at a different location around the state each year.

"We are honored to be hosting the 2019 Minnesota Governor's Deer Opener for a second time in Fergus Falls," said Jean Bowman, Executive Director of Visit Fergus Falls. "It's an opportunity for Fergus Falls to highlight the great deer hunting in our part of the state and the other visitor amenities and businesses that keep people coming here year round."

This is the second stop in Fergus Falls for the 17-year-old event. Located roughly three hours northwest of the Twin Cities metropolitan area, the west central Minnesota area of Fergus Falls offers an abundance of agricultural lands adjacent to wooded areas and wetlands and lakes.

Minnesota has a rich hunting heritage. It's a favorite fall activity for many families and part of the culture in many communities across the state.