Froemming devoted more than half his life to serving the public. He was elected in 1998 and served the people of Otter Tail County for 20 years.

Doug Walvatne, OTC County Assessor, speaks for many at the county, "Mr. Froemming was a very gifted individual who took his job as county commissioner very seriously. Mr. Froemming always reacted to issues in a respectful and professional manor, hearing both sides and ultimately making well thought out decisions. Public service can be very trying at times, but Mr. Froemming was always there to lend words of encouragement and support. I have appreciated working with Mr. Froemming as he will be greatly missed by the employees of Otter Tail County as well as the many constituents he so faithfully served."

As county commissioner of Otter Tail County, Mr. Froemming, Vice Chair of the Board of Commissioners, represented District 4 which comprises 19 of the county's 62 townships and nine of the county's 22 major cities and towns.

Froemming began his public service early in his life by serving in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He was honorably discharged and returned to his home in Parkers Prairie. In 1978, Roger was elected to the Folden Township Board and served for 20 years. Froemming was elected to the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners in 1998 and served the people of District 4 for 20 years.

Commissioner Froemming was to retire from public service this year. A new commissioner for District 4 will be elected to serve beginning in January 2019. On Nov. 6, at the county board meeting, to be held in Parkers Prairie, the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners will recognize the many years of public service, governance, dedication and devotion provided by Roger.

The employees of Otter Tail County expressed utmost gratitude and appreciation for Froemming's many years of dedicated public service to the residents of Otter Tail County and the State of Minnesota.