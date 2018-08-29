2 airlifted with serious injuries after Tuesday car crash

At approximately 3:07 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 28, the Wadena County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of an injury crash at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 23 in Wadena County. The vehicles, a 2001 Dodge Ram driven by Gloria Junker, 62, of rural Sebeka and a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jordan Orth, 18, of rural Backus, collided in the intersection and came to a rest in the ditch. There were no passengers in either vehicle. An off-duty Wadena Police officer was on scene and rendered aid to both parties until emergency personnel arrived. The Sebeka Fire Department and Tri-County Ambulance arrived on scene and extricated both drivers from the vehicles and transported them to Tri-County Healthcare. Both drivers were later airlifted to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud by North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff's Office. Also assisting on scene was the Sebeka Police Department and Ken's Towing of Menahga.