The position, vacant since June 19 when Jeremy Jones resigned, was originally posted and received 11 applicants, five of which were skilled enough to proceed to interview, according to Curt Kreklau, Personnel Director. However, commissioners decided at that time to pull the position and not proceed with interviews until they discussed and decided whether the position would be structured and what would best meet the needs of the IT Department. The board hired Larsen to consult on possible restructuring and come up with a recommendation.

Larsen, who has worked with several Minnesota counties for over 30 years, gave a detailed report about the IT Department. He said that as technology has changed, the needs and wants of all departments within Wadena County have not declined - there have been skyrocketing IT needs as technology advances. Larsen further stated that the county needs strong leadership in the IT Department. How that leadership is attained remains to be seen.

"The structure doesn't need to revert back to what it was in 2012," Larsen told commissioners. "The Department can run well without a department head."

Larsen told the board that there is a shortage of people in the IT Department to meet the needs right now and it certainly lacks the people to take it to the next level.

Larsen also discussed whether a company like BARC, which the county had hired to answer phone calls and address issues remotely, could continue to do so or whether there needed to be a "boots on the ground" person to deal with IT issues on site. "That is a question commissioners will have to answer, Larsen said.

Commissioners were in agreement that there is an urgency to fill the position in the IT Department. They disagreed, however, on what that position will specifically look like.

Board Chairman Sheldon Monson stated he was adamant that the position needed to be a leadership position. Commissioner Dave Hillukka responded heatedly, "There are five commissioners, each with an opinion. We need to have a work session to come to an agreement about the direction we take."

In the end, commissioners asked County Coordinator Ryan Odden to bring a formal recommendation about the structure of the IT Department and position to the work session. No date was set for the work session at the meeting.

The meeting then transitioned to hearing a report from Tessia Melvin from DDA Human Resources about conducting a county organizational study. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve spending $16,000 to conduct the study before hearing initial findings from Melvin. The last time a classification and compensation study was completed was in 2005. DDA conducted a market wage analysis of a selection of jobs using benchmark counties selected by the board. DDA found that Wadena County's current pay plan featured broader salary ranges divided into 20 steps, much more than the benchmark norm of 10 steps. DDA also found that there was a significant mismatch between the county's current salary plan and the market range, with Wadena County being significantly lower than market minimums. Currently, 78 county employees are paid under market range, Melvin told commissioners.

Melvin recommended the board increase minimum rates to market range, reduce steps from 20 to 10 and create a template for job descriptions that is updated to market standards so employees know what is expected of them.

Melvin told commissioners there were three options to maintain a salary plan. They could remain static, which would result in a salary plan that gradually becomes out of sync with the market in the future. They could make annual COLA adjustments. With that approach, the wages of the salary plan all adjust upward each year using a cost-of-live factor or percentage with the goal of keeping the wages of the plan in line with the market. Alternatively, the board could practice alternative maintenance, going beyond simple COLA adjustments. The result of this option is a pay system that remains in tune with the market all the time, Melvin said. Major plan revisions would not be needed and the county wouldn't experience large gaps of pay inequities.

The next steps were to continue union negotiations, Melvin told commissioners. When the unions settle, the board could begin implementation and then rewrite job descriptions and classifications to be in line with market standards, she continued. Finally, the county should do ongoing maintenance, she recommended.

Commissioners thanked Melvin for her report and proposed discussing at a work session in the future.