1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 10 in Wadena

A report from the Wadena Police Department showed 31-year-old Jennifer N. Sanders of Bertha was traveling west in the left turn lane when her 2009 Ford F-150 collided with a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by 54-year-old Joseph H. Gieske, who apparently turned left from the driving lane, across the left-turn lane. Gieske told police he was attempting to turn into Orton's convenience store. He was injured in the crash and taken to the Tri-County Hospital. No other injuries were reported. The report indicates there was no clear contributing factor to the crash.