Unofficial results show the top two moving on to the General Election are Heather Olson and Brian Hagen, both Verndale residents. Incumbent Judy Taves was behind by just two votes (.1 percent).

Results are as follows:

Wadena County

Wadena County Auditor/Treasurer

Curtis Kreklau Jr.- 231 (11.5 percent)

Stacy Smagacz - 223 (11.11 percent)

Judy Taves - 390 (19.42 percent)

Heather R. Olson - 772 (38.45 percent)

Brian Hagen- 392 (19.52 percent)

The other results of the 2018 Primary Election coming out of Wadena County involved an opening for the county commissioner seat being vacated by Dave Hillukka.

Wadena County Commissioner Dist. 5

Jon Kangas - 227 (47.89 percent)

Randy Wenthold - 81 (17.09 percent)

Curtis Ronneberg - 166 (35 percent)

Otter Tail County

Otter Tail County came out to vote for a county commissioner seat, and a county sheriff.

East Otter Tail County Commissioner

Charles Debizen - 335 (22.45 percent)

Robert Lahman - 553 (34.98 percent)

Betty Murphy - 673 (42.57 percent)

Otter Tail County Sheriff

Jason Hoaby- 1,634 (20.06 percent)

Barry Fitzgibbons - 3,419 (41.98 percent)

Kile G. Bergren - 3,092 (37.96 percent)