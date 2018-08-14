Search
    Local 2018 Primary Election: Olson, Hagen look like auditor/treasurer candidates moving forward

    By mjohnson on Aug 14, 2018 at 11:54 p.m.
    Precinct election officials line up outside the Wadena County Auditor Treasurer office Tuesday night. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal

    The 25 precincts in Wadena County let their voices be heard during the 2018 Primary Election.

    Wadena County's big race involved five candidates for the auditor/treasurer seat.

    Unofficial results show the top two moving on to the General Election are Heather Olson and Brian Hagen, both Verndale residents. Incumbent Judy Taves was behind by just two votes (.1 percent).

    Results are as follows:

    Wadena County

    Wadena County Auditor/Treasurer

    Curtis Kreklau Jr.- 231 (11.5 percent)

    Stacy Smagacz - 223 (11.11 percent)

    Judy Taves - 390 (19.42 percent)

    Heather R. Olson - 772 (38.45 percent)

    Brian Hagen- 392 (19.52 percent)

    The other results of the 2018 Primary Election coming out of Wadena County involved an opening for the county commissioner seat being vacated by Dave Hillukka.

    Wadena County Commissioner Dist. 5

    Jon Kangas - 227 (47.89 percent)

    Randy Wenthold - 81 (17.09 percent)

    Curtis Ronneberg - 166 (35 percent)

    Otter Tail County

    Otter Tail County came out to vote for a county commissioner seat, and a county sheriff.

    East Otter Tail County Commissioner

    Charles Debizen - 335 (22.45 percent)

    Robert Lahman - 553 (34.98 percent)

    Betty Murphy - 673 (42.57 percent)

    Otter Tail County Sheriff

    Jason Hoaby- 1,634 (20.06 percent)

    Barry Fitzgibbons - 3,419 (41.98 percent)

    Kile G. Bergren - 3,092 (37.96 percent)

