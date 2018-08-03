Camp Madhatters perform tonight

Due to construction at the Memorial Auditorium this summer, the show was moved to the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School, but because the gym floor was being refinished, they made their home at the FEMA gym behind the main gym. And campers seemed pleased to practice anywhere.

"It's always something new," according to Alex Gould who has been coming to camp for 10 years. "There's no other camp like this one that I can think of."

A roster of 34 campers, 17 for each of the two age groups came out to the camp taking in instruction from artistic director Robin Jensen.

The show titled "Little Shop of Campers," includes scenes from "Little Shop of Horrors," "Secret Garden," and "Annie."

The show starts at 7 p.m. Friday night.