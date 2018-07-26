New restaurant: El Mariachi moving into former Los Jalapenos

Yeri said her husband has family in South Dakota as well as Alexandria. They have family members coming to help get the restaurant started. Santos has management experience in another restaurant in South Dakota.

Gonzalez said it will be a family run business. The family and others have been busily remodeling the interior and exterior. They are adding a handicap accessible entry and have painted the inside and outside of the business in vibrant colors.

Gonzalez said it didn't take them long after hearing about the available building to decide this was a great opportunity for them. She said the couple had been looking for a restaurant in South Dakota for some time but thought the Wadena location was a good option.

"Everyone says they miss the Mexican food," Yeri said. "He's always wanted his own restaurant," Yeri said of her husband Santos.

While they were unsure of when the business would be open, they say it is opening soon.

The family is forming their menu and says you can expect the classic authentic dishes including, fajitas, enchiladas, chimichangas and drinks to go with them.

More information about opening dates are expected soon.