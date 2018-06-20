Commissioners heard from a variety of property owners during the five hour meeting—most were concerned with drastic increases to their property valuations, which does not necessarily translate to an increase in taxes as tax levies have not yet been set.

Wadena County Assessor Lee Brekke gave reasoning to property owners why the values were set where they are including looking at comparable sales and valuations and owners were able to share why they felt there should be changes. The county commissioners were tasked with reaching a compromise if they deemed it necessary. One thing that seemed fairly consistent was that property values were on the rise, which Brekke indicated was seen across the county.

Here is a look at several concerns brought to the meeting.

Irrigated or irrigable land

Two property owners brought up concerns over their property valuations concerning dry land. Both were renting agricultural property as dry land but the renter, RDO, brought in irrigation to the land. One property did not get a well on the property, that of Mike Hajek and the other, Ray Kern, did have a well. While both were rented as dry land and only paid as such, they were both valued as irrigated land by the county, a common practice according to Brekke.

In Kern's letter to the commission he noted that the rent he was making on the land was just enough to cover the cost of taxes.

"I am slowly getting taxed off the property," he wrote.

Commissioners noted that they felt for the property owners in this situation but were not ready to open a can of worms by changing classification. They suggested it would be nice to be able to tax the irrigator owner instead but took no action considering they were not sure how they might gain that information readily. They agreed with the assessor's recommendation of no change to valuation for both property valuations.

AmericInn reduction

Daniel Kellogg, representing AmericInn of Wadena shared his concern of a $233,000 increase to the property valuation. When he compared the property to other motels and other large businesses in Wadena he found the valuation to be triple that of others.

"We're paying almost $3,500 in taxes each month," Kellogg said.

"It's just a different challenge," Kellogg said of running the hotel in Wadena where occupancy was not increasing, yet taxes were.

Brekke said there are so few hotel sales in the area there was not a comparable sale. Commissioner Sheldon Monson said that there was no comparing the AmericInn to other hotels in Wadena, suggesting it was in far better condition considering major renovations and improvements made in recent years.

Commissioners did not feel the property valuation was that far off, but took in consideration that the value of the hotel did make a very large jump. Commissioners approved reducing the valuation by $49,200 to $904,200, which was what the value was in the prior year.

Others that attended the meeting included Elena Sharma, a property owner in Verndale. Sharma owns a property within the business district of Verndale but the property is classified residential. At least it was until someone set up a jelly/jam display in the window. Sharma said she never sold any jam there and she did not put the sign up for sales at the residence and when she found out the jump in property value once the property was listed as commercial, she had the display and sign removed. Commissioners approved changing the property classification back to residential and indicated that they would be watching to see if any sales were being done there in the future.

Commissioners approved making no change to a valuation after the request of Francis Adamietz, who said he made no improvements yet saw a 15 percent increase or about $37,000 increase in value. Brekke said the increase was seen across the board in his area and was not dependent on changes made to the property.

Matt Steidl who owns hunting land as part of a partnership was concerned about the increase to the value his land. He felt the wooded acres should not be valued as timber considering they were 20 years away from being harvestable. The local board and county board did not approve any change on the land value, but did recommend a decrease to the value of a hunting shack built on the property, which Steidl said was so full of bats, his kids would not sleep in it. Chief deputy assessor Brian Folden said he was not able to enter the residence to view the interior condition but would gladly do so. Commissioners approved decreasing the value of the home by about 50 percent or $25,000.

Curt Folkestad brought two concerns to the commission including the value of a twin home and the value of a downtown property. Folkestad said it was just a couple years ago that twin homes had an exemption which decreased their value under that of a single family home. But this year, they are given the same value as a single family home. Folkestad said they are not able to sell twin homes at the same value as single family homes as buyers view them as lower value.

"Duplexes are not a hot commodity in Wadena," Folkestad said.

Commissioners approved decreasing the property value by $16,500.

Folkestad saw that businesses in Wadena were hurting and didn't understand why the county would want to further hurt them with high values.

"Where is our pressure to increase values?" Folkestad asked. He also indicated that he just purchased the Cyber Cafe building, and while he had no idea what he would do with the building yet, he was also concerned about what value would be put on it, despite the low price it sold for.

Commissioners went with what was recommended and made no change for the downtown property valuation.

Don Ludovissie requested a lower value representing the Vintage Golf Course in Staples. Ludovissie said that the county helped the golf course out in the past by lowering the valuation, he hoped they would do so again in order to help keep the course open. As it stands, the golf course is for sale at less than the valuation and has no buyers. He suggested that they would seriously consider selling the course for $500,000. The current value is at $623,000, a drop from $729,000 in 2017.

Commissioner Bill Stearns asked why the city of Staples does not buy the property. Ludovissie said the city shows no interest in doing so. Commissioner Jim Hofer said he made that recommendation in the early 90's when working in economic development and there was no interest then either.

Ludovissie said keeping the golf course open was a big deal because if it closed, the value of the homes surrounding it would likely plummet. He added that it is a draw to the area and a great asset to student athletes.

"With having the golf course open, I really believe in the long run it's going to be beneficial to the county," Ludovissie said.

Commissioners approved no change in valuation.

The commissioners also approved a list of recommendations by the assessors office including 17 property owners requesting a change. All of those recommendations resulted in a decrease to valuations.

Value by numbers

A notable increase in values was seen across Wadena county. Here is a rundown of some of those numbers.

• $1,108,074,500: 2018 total market value of Wadena County, a $63,385,400 increase over 2017

• 6.13: percent of increase in market value across the county

• $10,230,400: Increase in value from new construction

• .95: percent increase in farmland value to $196,342,800

• 6.63: percent increase to farm building values to $94,689,565

• 7.93: percent increase to residential values to $488,256,265

• 7.53: percent increase to seasonal recreational values

• 5.06: percent increase to commercial-industrial values