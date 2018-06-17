Strong crowds enjoy June Jubilee among showers

A brief sprinkle ended in time for the grand parade Thursday night with a great parade that stretched out over one and a half hours. Barely a spot could be found for seating along the popular stretch of Jefferson Street.

Family Fun Day, which was a mix of activities from Sunnybrook Park, BN Park and the Wadena County Fairgrounds, started out with showers for the breakfast hosted by the Wadena VFW. Crowds still came out to enjoy the food followed by a fishing derby, which had an impressive 163 kids catching 139 fish, according to Chamber president Joe Randall.

The fishing derby was sponsored by Weber's Hardware, Wadena Chamber of Commerce, Knobhill Sportsman's Club, Minnesota Deer Hunter's Association. Midwest Machinery and Auto Value. Sponsors helped make sure each of the kids that registered to fish went away with a prize. Alongside the Chamber volunteers were Domingo Riders Motorcycle Club volunteers weighing fish.

Rain fell throughout the event, but kids casted away under umbrellas, raincoats and even some pop up shelters.

Taking first place for largest pike was Emma Klephant with a 3.63 pounder and largest panfish was a 5.45 ounce sunfish caught by Paul Britton.

The park shelter filled quickly for kids interested in minnow racing and tractor pulling. Events went on into the night with all activities on schedule despite a thunderstorm mixed in with the fireworks display Saturday night.