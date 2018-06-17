Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Strong crowds enjoy June Jubilee among showers

    By Michael Johnson Today at 2:50 p.m.
    Lisa Winter dances to the tunes of a tuba -- on stilts during a historical carnival Friday during the Wadena June Jubilee. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 12
    Almost-4-year-old Tryg Lehmann does his best sheep impression Thursday in Wadena during the June Jubilee parade. Lehmann was part of the Wadena County Fair Float, reminding folks it's baaaaa-ck for another year. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 12
    Crowds stretched chair-to-chair along downtown Wadena Thursday night for the June Jubilee Grand Parade. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal3 / 12
    Carter Nash throws candy for the Wadena Hockey Club during the June Jubilee parade Thursday in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal4 / 12
    Jake, the horse, rests while more passengers board the carriage driven by Greg Wegscheid Friday during a carnival at the Wadena County Museum. Free carriage rides were part of the fun along with fortune telling, fry bread making, and historical story telling. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal5 / 12
    twirls a flag as the Verndale Marching Band walks in the June Jubilee parade Thursday in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal6 / 12
    New York Mills drummers keep the beat Thursday night in Wadena during the June Jubilee parade. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal7 / 12
    Jaxon White, 7, enjoyed playing on the inflatables at the Kinship event Wednesday night. Heather Bullock/Pioneer Journal.8 / 12
    Umbrellas were as common as fish at the annual fising derby at SUnnybrook Park during June Jubilee Saturday. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal9 / 12
    Tyler Boen, age 2, takes a look at fish that were caught during the fishing derby Saturday, part of June Jubilee Family Fun Day. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal10 / 12
    Members of the Underwood Marching Band head past the Wadena County Courthouse Thursday during the June Jubilee parade. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal11 / 12
    Alia Nelson spots what appears to be candy throwers on their way towards her spot in downtown Wadena during the June Jubilee Parade Thursday in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal12 / 12

    Crowds of people attended the many events planned throughout June Jubilee despite a weather system and that threatened rain throughout parts of Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

    A brief sprinkle ended in time for the grand parade Thursday night with a great parade that stretched out over one and a half hours. Barely a spot could be found for seating along the popular stretch of Jefferson Street.

    Family Fun Day, which was a mix of activities from Sunnybrook Park, BN Park and the Wadena County Fairgrounds, started out with showers for the breakfast hosted by the Wadena VFW. Crowds still came out to enjoy the food followed by a fishing derby, which had an impressive 163 kids catching 139 fish, according to Chamber president Joe Randall.

    The fishing derby was sponsored by Weber's Hardware, Wadena Chamber of Commerce, Knobhill Sportsman's Club, Minnesota Deer Hunter's Association. Midwest Machinery and Auto Value. Sponsors helped make sure each of the kids that registered to fish went away with a prize. Alongside the Chamber volunteers were Domingo Riders Motorcycle Club volunteers weighing fish.

    Rain fell throughout the event, but kids casted away under umbrellas, raincoats and even some pop up shelters.

    Taking first place for largest pike was Emma Klephant with a 3.63 pounder and largest panfish was a 5.45 ounce sunfish caught by Paul Britton.

    The park shelter filled quickly for kids interested in minnow racing and tractor pulling. Events went on into the night with all activities on schedule despite a thunderstorm mixed in with the fireworks display Saturday night.

    Explore related topics:NewsJune Jubileefamily fun dayFireworksFishing Derby
    Michael Johnson

    Johnson is a graduate of Verndale Public School. He earned his associate's degree from Central Lakes College with an emphasis in English and natural resources. He earned his bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated cum laude in 2008. While there, he double-majored in English and Print Journalism. He's reported for The Advocate, student newspaper of MSUM; The Barnesville Record Review in Barnesville, Minn.; Clay County Historical Society in Moorhead, Minn.; Gillette News Record in Gillette Wyo.; Underwood News in Underwood, N.D.; and The Leader-News in Washburn, N.D. and the Brainerd Dispatch in Brainerd, Minn. Johnson has worked as a reporter for the Pioneer Journal and Perham Focus since Nov. 2017.

    mjohnson@wadenapj.com
    (218) 640-2312
    Advertisement
    randomness