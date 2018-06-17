Hansen benefit planned Tuesday, June 19
A benefit is planned to Dan Hansen of Wadena from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19 at the Wadena Alliance Church.
Hansen, 54, has kidney failure and has been on dialysis for almost four years. He's had two heart attacks in the last month and needs heart surgery. Hansen has also had a foot ulcer for five years and now has an infection. He has a partial amputation surgery coming up for that foot infection.
There will be food and a silent auction during the benefit. Donations can be made to Dan Hansen, 11441 Leaf River Road, Wadena.
For more information, contact Ruth at 218-631-3563.