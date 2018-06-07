Semi, car collide at Hwy 210 and Cty Rd 11 causing injuries

A 2004 Infiniti G35 was headed east on Hwy 210 driven by 26-year-old Tyler W. Ginevan of Myersville, Md. His passenger was 21-year-old Dominic R. Fonseca of Severna Park, Md.

The Infinity struck a 1998 Freightliner truck, driven by Holden M. Rautio, that was driving south on County Road 11 attempting to cross Hwy 210, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The vehicles collided at the intersection causing non-life threatening injuries to both in the Infiniti. Ginevan and Fonseca were transported to Lakewood Hospital in Staples. Rautio had no injuries, according to the report.

All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved according to the report.