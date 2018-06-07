Search
    80-year-old injured after striking guard rail with car

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 4:12 p.m.

    An 80-year-old man was injured after striking a guard rail with his SUV Wednesday in Wadena County.

    Michael Oliver Kniss of Alexandria was driving a 2017 Chevy Equinox north on Highway 71 near First Street NW in Sebeka when his vehicle crossed over the southbound lane and struck the guardrail on the west side around 2 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

    Kniss was transported to Tri-County Health Care for non-life threatening injuries. Kniss was wearing a seatbelt and no alcohol was involved, according to the state patrol report.

