Former Fastenal building makes a late-night move

The move began around 10 p.m. from the south side of Hwy 10, and proceeded through the intersection just before 11 p.m. All traffic was being routed around the intersection during that time and electrical crews were also on scene with cranes to remove the traffic lights to allow the large structure to pass through. It squeezed its way north on Hwy 71 just inches from signs along the roadway. Its destination was just a block north and a half block east, in an open lot between a residence and the Certiear Hearing Center. However, as of Tuesday morning it was still in front of Parts City Auto Parts blocking Birch Ave NE.

Crews were expected to return to finish moving the building Tuesday afternoon.Much of the moving was done inch by inch, doing much of the pulling with a skid steer, as it could make minute pivots back and forth as this was a game of inches to make it through all the other buildings in the path.

More details will be available as the move continues.