Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Former Fastenal building makes a late-night move

    By Michael Johnson Today at 12:29 p.m.
    The former Fastenal building made the turn around 11 p.m. Monday, June 4 and crews began reinstalling traffic lights to allow traffic to once again flow freely. The business was moved by Ehrlichmann Structural Movers of Clarissa during the night to disrupt less traffic. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 2
    A dozen people stopped and took in the excitement of a slow moving building at the intersection of Highways 10 and 71 Monday night, June 4. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Jounral2 / 2

    Crews from Ehrlichmann Structural Movers were up into the early morning hours Tuesday attempting to navigate the former Fastenal building through the busy intersection of Highways 10 and 71.

    The move began around 10 p.m. from the south side of Hwy 10, and proceeded through the intersection just before 11 p.m. All traffic was being routed around the intersection during that time and electrical crews were also on scene with cranes to remove the traffic lights to allow the large structure to pass through. It squeezed its way north on Hwy 71 just inches from signs along the roadway. Its destination was just a block north and a half block east, in an open lot between a residence and the Certiear Hearing Center. However, as of Tuesday morning it was still in front of Parts City Auto Parts blocking Birch Ave NE.

    Crews were expected to return to finish moving the building Tuesday afternoon.Much of the moving was done inch by inch, doing much of the pulling with a skid steer, as it could make minute pivots back and forth as this was a game of inches to make it through all the other buildings in the path.

    More details will be available as the move continues.

    Explore related topics:NewsfastenalCraig FolkestadErlichmann Structural MoversHwy 10Hwy 71
    Michael Johnson

    Johnson is a graduate of Verndale Public School. He earned his associate's degree from Central Lakes College with an emphasis in English and natural resources. He earned his bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated cum laude in 2008. While there, he double-majored in English and Print Journalism. He's reported for The Advocate, student newspaper of MSUM; The Barnesville Record Review in Barnesville, Minn.; Clay County Historical Society in Moorhead, Minn.; Gillette News Record in Gillette Wyo.; Underwood News in Underwood, N.D.; and The Leader-News in Washburn, N.D. and the Brainerd Dispatch in Brainerd, Minn. Johnson has worked as a reporter for the Pioneer Journal and Perham Focus since Nov. 2017.

    michael.johnson@brainerddispatch.com
    (218) 640-2312
    Advertisement