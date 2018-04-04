Search
    Wadena Easter egg hunt is Saturday at M State

    By Michael Johnson Today at 8:54 a.m.

    The annual Wadena Chamber of Commerce Easter egg hunt that was postponed to Saturday, April 7 will now be held at M State in Wadena.

    More snow and cold has driven the annual event from the softball complex, to the WDC High School parking lot and now to M State college.

    Chamber executive director Shirley Uselman said hunters should plan to be at M State at 1 p.m. Saturday. Enter in through the northwest entrance. Children will be divided into three age groups to search for eggs.

